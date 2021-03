DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is accused of sexually abusing two young girls in Danbury, officials say.

Police report 33-year-old Juan Perez-Barbahona is behind bars for allegedly abusing an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old over several years.

Perez-Barbahona fled the country days after police were tipped off. Customs and border patrol arrested him last month in Texas.

He’s back in Connecticut being held on $250,000 bond.