HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people are dead and one man is injured following a harrowing night of shooting in Hartford on Saturday, according to police.

Saturday night saw two active homicide scenes. The first being a shooting at 675 Wethersfield Ave. at 12:26 a.m.

Hartford Police responded to calls of shots fired and located a young man with gunshot wounds. The victim, 24-year-old Jordan Phipps from Bloomfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was located at Hartford Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The second incident was a double homicide at 82 Sterling St. Police received reports of shots fired at 1:52 a.m. Two victims were found on the porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim, 23-year-old William Tisdale, was unresponsive and transported by EMS to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim, 27-year-old Hakeem Dixon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were from Hartford.

Investigations lead police to believe that three shooters were present at the Sterling St. shooting. Police described the scene as an ambush.

Hartford police say that there is extensive evidence left to investigate but they have some very active leads in regards to the Weathersfield shooting. None of the evidence shows a connection between the two incidents.