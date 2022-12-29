SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a second person in connection to the death of a child in Salem in February. The second arrest was of the father of the 1-year-old.

Police said on February 8, emergency services received a 911 call from the victim’s mother, Ricki Thomas, requesting an ambulance as her child was unresponsive and possibly not breathing.

The child was brought to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

While officers were at the house, they observed a used Narcan container under the crib where the child slept. Also in the room where the child slept were multiple capped and uncapped needles, numerous yellow glassine baggies, small yellow bands and a pink/white pill in capsule form.

Thomas told police that morning, she was unable to wake the child and when she brought the child into a roommate’s room, the child had foam coming out their nose. Thomas told police that the child’s father, Travis Schubel, was at home in the morning, but left. The roommate told police Schubel said he was going to a methadone clinic.

According to an arrest warrant, Thomas told police she was unaware of any drugs in the home and denied ever using drugs. She did say that she was aware Schubel had a history of drug use and was taking methadone at the time.

During an interview with police, Schubel told officers that he was unaware of a used Narcan container under the child’s crib and told police that neither he nor Thomas used Narcan on the child.

In June, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the autopsy reports stating the child died from acute intoxication due to Fentanyl and Xylazine and the manner of death was homicide.

Thomas was previously arrested by state police and charged with manslaughter in connection to her child’s death.

Schubel was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $1 million bond.