Protein packed banana cookies for a back to school snack

(WTNH) — Nutrition and lifestyle coach Christine Dunst, CEO of Embody Wellness Company, makes a tasty treat for adults and kids alike that is healthy too!

Makes 14 small cookies

Use organic when possible

Ingredients:

• 3 RIPE bananas well mashed

• 1 tsp vanilla

• 1 tbsp cinnamon

• 1 tbsp cacao

• 1 tbsp hemp seeds or 1 scoop of collagen

• 1 tbsp of Chia seeds

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

• 1/4 cup shredded coconut

• 1/2 cup of almond flour (nut-free and gluten-free alternatives:

brown-rice or chickpea flour)

• 1 cup whole rolled gluten-free oats

• 1/3 cup SunButter (or any nut butter)

• Handful of dark chocolate chips (to your liking)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Line cookie sheet in parchment.

Mash bananas thoroughly and combine with shredded coconut and coconut

oil until well mixed. Mix in remainder of ingredients and fold in

chocolate chips. Spoon and flatten batter onto parchment paper. Ensure

each cookie is flattened.

Bake about 15 minutes until golden around the edges.

Let cool 10 minutes before enjoying.