THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) – Quaddick State Park in Thompson will be temporarily closed on Sunday according the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.

DEEP says the closure is due to an emergency plumbing repair at the bathhouse facilities.

The boat launch area of the park will however remain open for boat launching only.

DEEP suggests alternative locations such as Hopeville Pond State Park, Rocky Neck State Park or Hammonasset Beach State Park which also offer swimming.

Quaddick is expected to reopen early in the week.