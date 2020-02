(WTNH) — Do you need help filing your taxes this year? Quinnipiac University students are offering their assistance!

The sessions will take place at the Keefe Community Center on 11 Pine Street in Hamden, from 3-8 p.m. every Thursday through April 9th. There will be no session on March 12th while the students are on spring break.

The service is available to taxpayers with annual household incomes of $55,000 or less.