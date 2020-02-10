Raising Kingz Halfway House Tour comes to Connecticut

(WTNH) — More than 600,000 people are released from prison every year. Many of them are not properly prepared to re-enter society, but the Raising Kingz Halfway House Tour is trying to change that.

The Raising Kingz Halfway House Tour is bringing their message to Connecticut on Wednesday, February 12th.

The 2020 Raising Kingz Halfway House Tour, led by rapper/activist Mysonne Linen and promoter/activist Shawn Hartwell, was created to to uplift and encourage returning citizens to stay on the right path and avoid crime. The organization does this by reminding citizens of their self worth, and bringing in speakers who became successful after incarceration.

