WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 85 is closed in both directions in Waterford following a crash that sent two people to a hospital.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Cross road and Douglas Lane, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The drivers of both vehicles are listed as being in critical condition, according to Waterford police. They were the only occupants in their vehicles.

The area was still closed, as of about 7:50 p.m., and expected to remain closed for at least another hour.

Authorities are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contract police.