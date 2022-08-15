(WTNH) – A bipartisan bill is sitting on President Joe Biden’s desk that is designed to prevent kids from being hurt from swallowing button cell batteries.

It’s called Reese’s Law after a little girl who died from swallowing a small lithium battery. The new law would make button battery packing safer and require new warning labels on those batteries.

The bill was sponsored by Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal who was joined on Monday at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by a Connecticut mom whose son swallowed one of those batteries and is still recovering.

“It was a severe chemical burn in his esophagus that caused permanent nerve damage to his vocal cords,” the mom said.

“Three thousand five hundred children every year are injured severely as the result of these electro-chemical burns caused by ingesting button batteries,” Blumenthal said.

Biden is expected to sign that bill into law this week.