Sen. Murphy to discuss infrastructure with local leaders in Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As President Joe Biden pushes his infrastructure plan, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) will be in Hartford Monday for a roundtable discussion on infrastructure and transportation in the capital city.

Sen. Murphy is pushing for the improvement of railways along the northeast corridor. President Biden’s plan reportedly includes $80-billion to address Ambrak’s repairs backlog, which would fund those improvements.

