Senator Blumenthal pushes for lower insulin prices

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal was joined by patients with diabetes on Monday to talk about lowering the cost of insulin.

Senator Blumenthal says between 2012 and 2016, the cost on insulin has nearly doubled.

On Monday, he highlighted a bill that was recently passed aimed to lower what Blumenthal calls the drug industry’s anti-competitive behaviors of ‘product hopping’ that restrict access to cheaper generic drugs.

He was joined by advocates in Hartford at 11 a.m. Monday.

