(Credit: Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police reported to 820 Wethersfield Avenue around 10:10 A.M Sunday morning. To a citizen calling to report a shooting.

Upon arrival, a victim was located in a hallway of the building. It was a female in her twenties she was then transported to a hospital in the area for treatment. She is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and started the investigation. We will update as more information comes available.