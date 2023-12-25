HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency vehicles are on i-91 Monday afternoon responding to a crash near exit 33 on the Northbound side.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) webpage, a single vehicle was involved in the accident. At 4:20 p.m. the DOT reported the right lane was closed.

Fire Department vehicles and at least one medical vehicle can be seen at this crash site. It is unknown if there were any injuries, or how severe if so.

News 8 will update this story once more details become available.