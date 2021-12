(WTNH) – A new CDC study is shedding light on concussions among children under the age of 17. The study found that among reported cases, 7 percent of children have suffered a concussion or head injury.

As parents or grandparents, how can you tell if a bump to the head is something more serious?

Dr. Michael Marchetti, sports medicine specialist with the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cheshire discusses this topic.

