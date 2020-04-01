Stamford courthouse closes after employees were possibly exposed to someone with coronavirus-like symptoms

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford Courthouse was ordered to close temporarily on March 31 on a report that employees may have been exposed to coronavirus.

In a statement from Chief Court Administrator Patrick Carroll III, some employees at the Stamford-Norwalk courthouse may have been exposed to another employee “exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms.”

Effective March 31, 2020, “The Stamford Courthouse will be closed to the public until further notice. This closing will allow for a comprehensive cleaning and sanitization of the courthouse.”

Any cases from the Stamford branch is said to be transferred to the Fairfield Judicial District Courthouse in Bridgeport.