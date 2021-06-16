Nyberg: Stamford Downtown unveils ‘The Piano Project’ summer exhibit

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Piano Project in downtown Stamford is an exciting musical outdoor sculpture exhibit happening this summer.

25 donated pianos have been painted and installed by the Stamford Downtown Special Services District for viewing and playing. Each piano is sponsored by a business or organization and a portion of the proceeds will go to Project Music.

Check out this map of downtown to view the piano locations:

Previous versions of this downtown tourism project include CowParade Stamford 2000, Art-O-Mobiles in 2001, Stamford Safari in 2003, It’s Reigning Cats & Dogs in 2010, Horsin’ Around Stamford Downtown in 2012, Street Seats in 2014, Dinosaurs Rule in 2015, Art Shapes in 2017 and Space Invasion in 2019.

Visitors can download a free smart phone app “Otocast,” to view the digital exhibit map, audio guide and artist commentary.

