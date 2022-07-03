STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking to speak with the operator of a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal accident on Sunday.

The Stamford Police Department is investigating the crash which occurred on Newfield Avenue around 12:22 p.m. just south of North Meadows Lane.

A report by police reads that a 150cc small motorcycle was traveling on Newfield Ave when the operator crossed into the Northbound lane and made contact with what is believed to be a white 4-door sedan. The motorcyclist subsequently made contact with a second vehicle. The motorcycle continued traveling Southbound until it came to a final rest off the roadway on the Northbound side of Newfield Ave.

Police say the collision with the first vehicle caused the operator of the motorcycle to be thrown off.

The white sedan did not stay on the scene, and continued traveling Northbound on Newfield ave, investigators said. The second vehicle stayed on the scene and that operator attempted to help the motorcycle operator.

Several witnesses also attempted to assist until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Officials are not identifying the motorcyclist at this time.

Police request anyone that has additional information about the collision to contact the Stamford PD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.