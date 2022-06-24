CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are asking for the public to help find a witness to a serious car crash on Route 9 in Cromwell on Friday.

Police reports stated that one car was traveling along Route 9 Northbound, south of exit 19, in the left lane. For an unknown reason, a second vehicle suffered a blown-out tire while driving along the same route.

The blown-out tire caused the first driver to lose control and their car veered into the left shoulder, into a grassy median, and down into an embankment where the car finally stopped.

As a result, police said this first driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment. The status of the second car and driver is unknown, with no information released about them in the accident report.

This case is under active investigation, according to police. Any witnesses to this collision are encouraged to contact Trooper Michael Dean, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.