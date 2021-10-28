State police: Woman arrested for drunk driving breaks trooper’s windshield

A woman from Columbia was arrested for drunk driving in Waterford on Oct. 27. While en route to state police barracks, troopers said she kicked and broke the windshield of the trooper’s vehicle. (Credit: Connecticut State Police Troop E Montville)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is accused of drunken driving and causing damage to a trooper’s vehicle.

State police said they saw a 31-year-old woman from Columbia driving erratically on I-395 in Montville. A trooper initiated a traffic stop at around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said the woman was uncooperative and showed signs of impairment. She was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

While en route to the state police barracks in Montville, troopers said the woman kicked the windshield of the trooper’s vehicle and broke the glass.

The woman was charged with operating under the influence, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and failure to drive in an established lane.