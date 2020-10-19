State now recommends all travelers flying into CT quarantine, get tested for COVID-19

Conn. (WTNH) — In a press conference Monday, Governor Ned Lamont reported the state has updated how states qualify for Connecticut’s travel advisory, plus the new recommendations for all travelers flying into the state.

Previously, a state had to have 10 COVID-19 cases in 100,000 OR a 10% positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. Now, a state has to have 10 COVID-19 cases in 100,000 AND a 5% positivity rate.

Those traveling from affected states have to self-quarantine for fourteen days. This only applies to travelers who have been in the affected state for 24 hours or more.

More than two million COVID-19 tests have been done in Connecticut since the pandemic began earlier this year. At our peak only last week, our positivity rate was around 2.5%. On Twitter Monday, the governor reported, “Our state remains among the top 5 nationally in testing” and “Compared to our peers, Connecticut is still one of the lowest infection rates in the country.”

Now, the state is working to keep those numbers low through new travel recommendations.

Governor Lamont said Monday, the state recommends quarantine and coronavirus tests for all travelers flying into the state from anywhere.

No changes have been made to travel advisory requirements and enforcement for impacted states.

“Still, for those places that have 10 per 100,000, or 5 percent positivity, either or, both of those, then it’s really important that you’re gonna have to quarantine. That’ll be enforceable,” Gov. Lamont said. “I think it means we brought the number of states that fall in the category from over 40 down to about 33, which is more manageable.”

The governor also said he is passing along what the Department of Public health is recommending: stay close to home this holiday season and limit both domestic and international travel.