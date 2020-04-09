Stratford police issuing $100 infractions for residents not social distancing

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford residents now have 100 more reasons to practice social distancing. If they don’t, they can expect to pay $100.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Mayor Laura Hoydick has directed Stratford police to issue $100 infractions to those who are failing to practice proper social distancing in the town’s recreational areas.

“Recreational areas include town parks, beaches, ponds, forests and other areas used for recreational purposes, including playgrounds, ballfields and docks, as well as the parking facilities adjacent to those areas,” town officials said.

As a reminder, the guidelines in Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order require residents to remain six feet apart and be in groups no larger than five.

“Most residents who are using our recreational facilities are observing thee guidelines that are meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but there are some who are failing to do so,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “We need to make it understood that we are very serious about enforcing the Governor’s Executive Orders at our public facilities, and those who disobey will be cited.”

Those who observe groups violating the social distancing directive should call the Stratford Police Department at (203) 385-4100, or use the 411 app, which is available on the town’s website.