(WTNH) — It’s so exciting to be a newlywed, but one of the least romantic changes is filing taxes.



If the wedding was in January, June, or on December 31st, the IRS considers you married for the entire year.



Tax practitioner Isaac Mcrae of the National Association of Enrolled Agents said couples should research how to file, especially if spouses don’t make the same amount of money.



“In some cases you may have a high-income spouse and a low-income spouse,” Mcrae said. “It would be more beneficial for you to file jointly because you’ll be able to absorb the higher income spouse’s income at a lower tax rate.”



However, if you or your partner has past tax debt or a default on federal student loans, you may want to file separately.

“When you file jointly, whatever is on that tax return becomes your problem,” Mcrae said. “However, any past tax issues are not your problem when you file jointly. Anything that you did prior to you becoming married or filing, are their own separate issues.”



Those past issues could cut into a joint refund — if you are entitled to one.