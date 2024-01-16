(WTNH) – Credit cards can be a great tool. With just a quick tap we can make a transaction and worry about where the money is coming from later, but millions of Americans have racked up debt on their credit accounts.

We are Stretching Your Dollar with some help on how to manage and pay off credit card debt.

A new report from NerdWallet found that Americans owe a total of $1.21 trillion in credit card debt.

“So this year we found that credit card debt is up 16% compared to last year. And other forms of borrowing like mortgages. Auto loans and student loans are also up, which is putting a lot of people in a very tough situation when it comes to being able to repay those loans,” said Sara Rathner with NerdWallet.

Rathner said the first step to paying down debt is to make a list of all the amount you owe and the interest rate for each debt. Then make a debt payoff plan.

“And that idea is to keep you motivated and organized while you make debt payments,” Rathner said.

One popular method is debt avalanche where you prioritize the debt with the highest interest rate first then move to the debt with the highest interest rate on your list.

Or you could try a debt snowball where you focus on the debt with the lowest balance and keep moving your way up to higher balances.

Rathner said you can also try to lower the interest rates on your cards.

“Start by calling the number on the back of your credit card and talk to somebody in customer service and see if you’d be eligible for a lower credit card interest rate,” Rathner explained.

You can also look into balance transfer credit cards.

“You typically have to pay a small fee. It’s 3 to 5% of the transferred balance, so it’s something to budget for. But if what you can stand to save on interest is higher than that fee, it does become worth it,” Rathner said.

If you’re struggling to make just minimum monthly payments, Rathner said there’s help available. Look for a nonprofit credit counseling service that can help with budgeting and debt negotiations to help make things more manageable.