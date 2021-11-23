Stretch Your Dollar: Know your benefit options during open enrollment

(WTNH) — It’s open enrollment period and as you make your selections by the deadline, it’s important you and your family are covered when it comes to health, vision, and dental.

But experts suggest you don’t stop there.

“There’s a lot that can be overlooked. That’s the atypical benefits like maybe discounted or pre-taxed commuter benefits, discounted home and auto benefits, legal benefits,” said John Caserta, a Chartered Financial consultant.

Caserta says it’s important to review all changes with your human resource officer. There may be options available to you that are new or now apply to your life.

And it’s also a good idea to review your retirement. Make this the time of the year to do a check-in and bump up any contributions.

“You want to make sure you’re contributing enough to retirement, that you’re taking advantage of making programs from employer contributions, and that you have the right type of investments. A lot of times I see people have a mismatch between what people are expecting to happen, and what they actually have in their portfolio,” said Caserta.

Remember to be proactive when it comes to benefits, it’s worth it to look at your life changes and review what you’re eligible for.

And many times what’s offered through your employer can change or may be limited. It could be in your best interest to look for additional coverage from outside resources.