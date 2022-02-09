Stretch Your Dollar: Single mom shares financial tips following release of new book on budgeting

(WTNH) — It took buying a $1 ice cream cone for her son for single mom Kumiko Love to realize she had to make a change.

“I went to go hand on my debit card and I hesitated and gave them my credit card instead,” Love said. “It was a realization like, oh my gosh, I just financed $1 on an ice cream cone, and this is not the life that I want to live with my son.”

Now a decade later, debt-free and known as the budget mom, Love is helping others take back control of their financial lives. Love told ABC News that her book, “My Money, My Way,” delves into three main points of financial fulfillment: stability, confidence, and clarity. She noted that “this is not a number journey, this is really a self-discovery journey.”

Love said it’s important to figure out your “why” – why you want to make a financial change in your life.

“I was a compulsive spender and an impulsive spender and I turned into a recycle spender,” Love said. “Ultimately, we’re chasing the high of buying something new to feel better in the moment only to realize that it makes us feel worse later on.”

She said to gain control, it’s imperative to take notice of each penny that leaves your wallet and make a plan for your bucks with a realistic budget. This way, you’re creating a budget based on what you are actually spending, not what you want to spend, Love said. Additionally, she noted that you should stay in tune with your emotions during the process.

“We really have to understand that lasting change, the root of change starts with understanding, who we are and what we truly want for our lives.”