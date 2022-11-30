(WTNH) — Now that shopping is in full swing, a reminder is here to pay close attention to those return policies.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday come and gone, the shopping season is officially well underway. But experts suggest you should stop before your next swipe of a card, and ask about return policies.

Many retailers are rolling out stricter policies amid inflation and rising costs.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some tips for shoppers. First, don’t assume the regular return policy applies to clearance items, you’ll find that many are final sales. Or, some may only issue store credits.

Next, don’t remove electronics or similar products from their boxes before wrapping them. The original packaging may be required for a return.

Also, be sure to ask about restocking fees. They can be as high as 25% of the purchase price. And if returns are permitted, find out what procedures or time-frames need to be followed.

Finally, keep all your receipts and tags to improve your chances of making a successful return.

And one bonus tip: remember that some of these fees and hurdles are designed to deter you from sending items back! It’s just another reason to plan ahead before you shop, as impulse buys are when you start running into buyer’s remorse.