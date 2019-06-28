Today’s Dish: 4th of July Travel

If you plan on traveling get ready for some company. 49 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

Nearly 40 million of those will be driving to their destination.

Some good news! According to AAA, the national average gas price was down 19 cents and expected to drop even lower.

According to WalletHub’s 4th of July Facts & Figures, many Americans favorite thing to do on the fourth of July is going to a fireworks show. Here’s the breakdown:

65%: Fireworks show

32%: Food

28%: Going to the beach

The best places to celebrate the fourth of July:

New York Los Angeles, California San Diego, California Washington, DC Las Vegas, Nevada

On Independence Day, Americans will enjoy 150 million hot dogs. That’s enough to stretch from Washington, DC to Los Angeles more than five times.

An 81-year-old grandmother from Missouri wins medals and holds world and national records for deadlifting.

She’s known as Powerlifting Grandma Shirley Webb. She can dead lift 265 pounds. Webb is in training for a national competition near Chicago later this year.