Today’s Dish: seagull swipes sandwich

Here’s Today’s Dish!

A California woman learned the hard way that seagulls are greedy. As she was taking a photo of her lobster roll in Maine, a seagull swooped down and took the whole sandwhich right out of her hand!

Bigseventravel.com released the top 50 sandwich spots in the U.S., and Connecticut made the list! Coming in at number 7, Meat & Co. in New Haven.

The song ‘Old Town Road’ has inspired a 4-year-old boy with Autism to speak. His mother says until about a week ago, he was mostly non-verbal. But the country/hip-hop hit inspired him to sing!

One officer in Minnesota helped an elderly woman with her lawn. After doing a welfare check, Officer Matt Siltala noticed the woman’s grass was overgrown. That’s when he decided to grab a mower and help her out.