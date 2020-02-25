Tom Brady posts emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

FILE – In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

(WTNH) — On Monday, fans got the chance to reflect on the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Tom Brady made his feelings about Bryant known on Tuesday.

“A Celebration of Life” was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and friends and fans around the world shared their memories of the Lakers star, killed in a helicopter crash in January, on social media.

Brady took to his own social media accounts to share his thoughts and feelings on what Bryant meant to him.

“I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago,” Brady wrote in a post that started with a photo of Kobe and Gianna.

“And in this tragedy, I have learned so much,” continued Brady in his post. But Bryant’s death also raised questions for Brady. “Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me to many tears?”

Brady went on to try to answer those questions for himself:

Both athletes have been considered the greatest in their respective sports at some point during their storied careers. Where Brady goes next remains to be seen as the Patriots QB is a free agent for the first time in his career.