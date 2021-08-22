Tracking Henri: New Haven County shoreline prepares for Tropical Storm Henri

Uncategorized

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven County is bracing for coastal flooding as Tropical Storm Henri is moving into Connecticut.

RELATED: Tracking Henri: Henri downgraded to tropical storm as it approaches Connecticut

Henri downgraded from a Hurricane to a Tropical Storm Sunday morning as the storm moves into the coast of the state.

RELATED: List of CT shoreline towns ordering evacuations, opening shelters ahead of Henri

New Haven County is bracing for potential flooding at Henri brings strong rain and winds.

Stay with News 8 as we continue to track Henri.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss