Triple A reports record breaking number of Americans to travel this 4th of July

(WTNH) — If you are thinking about hitting the road for the 4th of July holiday, you might want to get a head start to beat the traffic.

Triple A says a record breaking number of Americans will be traveling this Independence Day.

In fact, nearly two million more than last year. According to Triple A , a 10-cent decrease in gas prices over last year and a strong economy are likely the reasons for the increase in travel.

If you want to avoid the traffic, they say leave early in the morning and try to leave on the day of the holiday.

