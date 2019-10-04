University of New Haven grads worked on ‘Joker’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Joker” just hit theaters and two University of New Haven (UNH) graduates were part of the movie magic — a movie that has sparked controversy amid its release.

Tim Metzger is the lead man — the head of the set dressing department.

It’s a role that he’s had for dozens of feature films.

“My crew physically puts everything you see on the set,” he said, from cityscapes down to every can of garbage.

Recent UNH graduate, Nicholas Graham, worked in his department.

Related: At the Movies: ‘Joker’

“This is my first big-budget, big motion picture,” he said.

The two visited campus Friday for a Q&A with current students.

“We have pride in this program,” said Metzger. “We have a love of what we went through and it’s helped shape me. I’ve found that this program and this university has given me the basis of becoming who I am, and that could happen anywhere but for me, it happened here.”

Like prior Joker-themed movies, the film has sparked concern: criticism that the film glorifies a killer and fears of violence at the theater.

“I understand that movies that show violence, and the joker is a violent character, can affect people,” said Metzget. “Me? I was affected. I was disturbed at times, but I think a movie’s goal is to have an emotion, to have a story that makes you feel something.”

Related: Families of Aurora theater shooting urge ‘Joker’ studio to support gun control

Despite the concerns, “Joker” is expected to break records at the box office during its opening weekend.