US Marine Corps orders removal of all public displays of the confederate flag from Marine sites

(WTNH) — The US Marine Corps has ordered the removal of all public displays of the confederate flag from Marine installations.

The Marines made the announcement Friday following growing removals of confederate monuments and imagery across the country. The order requires the elimination of any depiction of the flag from individual offices and storage spaces to naval vessels and government vehicles.

Depictions include things like mugs, bumper stickers and posters as well as the flag itself. An exception is being made for educational or historical displays, state flags that incorporate the confederate flag or confederate soldiers’ gravesites.