VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Vernon Police are investigating an untimely death of a woman.

Police said on Tuesday around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Park West Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 57-year-old female dead at the home.

Vernon police said the investigation remains open and the cause of death is pending the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No additional information was released at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.