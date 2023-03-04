WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon from Naugatuck and a juvenile were arrested in Waterbury on numerous gun and drug charges on Wednesday.

Radames Ortiz, 31, had outstanding warrants from the Waterbury Police Department and was found in a car in a parking lot. The passenger was a 16-year-old.

Investigators found two loaded guns, 34 grams of marijuana, 9.2 grams of cocaine, hallucinogenic pills and $10,000.

Ortiz is a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing a gun. He does not have a valid pistol permit and was on parole at the time of his arrest. He has since been remanded by parole to the Department of Corrections.