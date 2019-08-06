Waterbury man charged in deadly assault

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 35-year-old Waterbury man was charged in a fatal assault after a 61-year-old man died from his injuries on Monday.

Police say that at around 8:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to 36 Jewelry Street for an unconscious man who was bleeding from the head. It was reported that the man may have accidentally fallen down three porch steps and struck his head on the cement.

The victim was identified as Keith Sullivan, of that address, and he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Just before 4 a.m. Monday, Sullivan was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

After an investigation, detectives determined that Sullivan wasn’t injured from a fall but was actually assaulted by Daniel Rosario, who lived on the same street.

Rosario was charged with assault. He was held on $350,000 bond. It’s unclear if more charges are pending.