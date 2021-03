WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools are set to transition to full-day learning on March 15.

All students, in-person and remote, will follow the same daily start and end times for their school.

“The Food Service Department will continue to prepare and distribute meals to students learning remotely,” the letter writes. More information is expected soon.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday will be full days. Wednesday will remain a half-day.