Waterbury woman and boyfriend missing

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s worry in Waterbury.

“I haven’t slept in days wondering, looking,” said Leysha Estrada, whose friend Janet Avalo-Alvarez has been missing since Tuesday night.

Twenty-six year-old, Janet Avalo-Alvarez was last seen at LaGuakara Taina, the nightclub she owns with her boyfriend, Alfredo Esmerli-Peguero-Gomez, who also goes by Smerling, Tuesday night.

Her brother, Randy, says the last person who saw her was her boyfriend, Alfredo Esmerli-Peguero-Gomez, who she co-owns the nightclub with. They also live together. But, her brother says after talking with police the next morning, Esmerli-Peguero-Gomez went missing, too.

“We really need him here because he was the last person to see Janet,” said Randy Avalo. “We need him here to give us some kind of explanation.”

Waterbury Police have not said Esmerli-Peguero-Gomez is a suspect in Janet Avalo-Alvarez’s disappearance but they are looking for both of them. Janet Avalo-Alvarez’s car was found outside the nightclub Wednesday morning. Estrada says they’ve been dating for about a year but recently, they’ve been arguing and took a break from one another.

“She was having problems,” said Estrada, who works at the nightclub. “They were like in a situation where they felt like they needed a break. But, they’d take a five-day break and feel like they can’t live without each other and it was a back and forward kind of thing. So, at this point their relationship wasn’t good.”

Randy Avalo tells News8 police told him Esmerli-Peguero-Gomez’s car was spotted at Newark Airport in New Jersey. Police have not confirmed that to News8. Avalo says friends and family are starting to believe he took off.

“With him running, we are just thinking bad things,” Avalo said. “Because nobody knows where he’s at right now.”

Estrada doesn’t believe Janet Avalo-Alvarez would’ve just taken off without saying goodbye to anyone because her father is sick and one of her brothers is getting married soon.

“She’s not the type to just up and go,” Estrada said.

The family has formed search groups looking for them around Waterbury. There’s a $5,000 reward for information about their loved one. Anyone who has information is asked to contact The Waterbury Police Department immediately.

“Any people who can help, please….” Avalo said.