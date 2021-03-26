‘We’re ready’: Thousands of Hartford Public Schools students returning to in-person learning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks a big day for Hartford Public Schools. Thousands of students, who have been learning remotely, will return to the classroom.

Starting next week, 2,600 students will return to in-person learning. A total of 10,300 of the 17,300 students within Hartford Public Schools will now be learning in-person full time.

“We’re ready,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools. “We’re ready for our students and we can’t wait to have them back.”

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools, said they firmly believe in the benefits of in-person learning.

“We know many of our students are not meeting success with remote learning as evidenced by our high, chronic absentee rates and our lower engagement rates,” explained Dr. Torres-Rodriguez.

This decision was made in consultation with the city’s health department. It also aligns with state guidance. All existing health and safety measures — which include wearing masks, washing and sanitizing hands often, and maintaining social distancing — will continue to be enforced.

“We continue to create an environment that is safe for students and our staff,” said Dr. Torres-Rodriguez.

Anthony Davila, Principal of Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy in Hartford, said he’s excited to welcome about 150 remote learners back.

“I think the biggest challenge is going to be to stop them from hugging me!” said Davila.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin applauded teachers and school employees for their work and efforts, navigating an ever-changing year.

“I want to say thank you to every educator and every member of the Hartford Public Schools team who was part of this transition back,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

If families have any questions, they’re being encouraged to call their child’s school directly.