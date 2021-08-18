West Hartford homeowner arrested after throwing unknown chemical in back of garbage truck

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeowner has been arrested after a hazardous material incident in West Hartford Wednesday.

West Hartford Police and Fire departments responded to the area of 61 Ballard Dr. for a hazardous material call.

Police say, a driver from Paine’s Recycling company called reporting an unknown substance in the back of the garbage truck he was driving was causing a chemical reaction. He said a white cloud was coming from the back of the truck; this was confirmed by first responders on the scene.

As a result, UConn Fire HazMat team and DEEP EnConn Environmental Police responded.

Police investigation determined the homeowner at 61 Ballard Dr. had ordered a bulk trash pick-up, but some of the items had to be refused by Paine’s because they were unknown chemicals. The homeowner then threw the items into the back of the garbage truck anyway, which caused the chemical reaction.

Emergency crews closed Ballard Drive. It will remain closed until the hazardous waste clean-up is completed.

The homeowner, John Brennan, 66, was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, littering, and discharging with no permit. Brennan is also responsible for the waste clean-up and is making arrangements with a licensed contractor.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is due back in court on Sept. 2 in Hartford.

No injuries were reported, no waterways were exposed, and no evacuation of the area was necessary.