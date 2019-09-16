White House considering smartphone app for gun background checks

(WTNH) — The White House and lawmakers have been talking about what can be done to curb the number of mass shootings we’ve seen across the country, and the answer may be on your smartphone.

The White House is considering using an app for gun background checks. A source familiar with the recent talks says the app would allow private sellers to connect to the criminal background check system.

Right now, there’s no background check for private sales.

