NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor Locks man pleaded guilty to stabbing an insurance company executive to death in November 2014 while she was running in Simsbury.

Police say William Leverett stabbed and killed 54-year-old Melissa Millan, a senior vice president at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., while she was running on popular a trail less than 2 miles from his home.

“Mr. Leverett claimed that he only wanted a chance to speak with her but that ‘something happened’ and the next thing he knew, he had stabbed her in the chest with a knife he was carrying,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Leverett said he intentionally ran into Millan and caused her to stop, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. He said he stabbed her once in the chest, and she pushed him away before falling over the guardrail and into the road. Leverett said he later disposed of the knife in a trash compactor.

Leverett has a previous conviction for sexual assault in the fourth degree in Colorado. He moved to Simsbury in 2011 and was registered as a sex offender.

He has been in jail since his arrest in 2018 for Millan’s death.

Leverett will be sentenced to 35 years in prison on May 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.