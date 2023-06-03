HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Vince McMahon’s traveling cavalcade of combat makes its way back to Hartford’s XL Center on June 5th for a live production of Monday Night Raw.

This is the first time Raw will be in Hartford since last May. Fans will be able to see plenty of WWE Superstars like the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, new Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, the new Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and many more.

Doors at the XL Center open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at XLCenter.com. The card is subject to change.