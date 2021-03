NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — According to officials, an officer at the York Correctional Institute in Niantic is accused of having sex with a 21-year-old female inmate.

38-year-old Wesley Applegate of New London is charged with sexual assault. He was arrested on Monday. Police say it happened in the officer mess room in November.

Court papers show the victim told police she and Applegate also kissed on several occasions.