MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police report that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the knee Friday night in the Ferry Street area.

Officers were called to the area after multiple reports of gunfire and found the victim already severely wounded when they arrived on the scene. The victim, who’s name is not being released at this time, was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

Based on police investigation, the victim and two other teenage boys were driving in the Ferry St. area when an unknown suspect opened fire on their car. The victims fled to Flower St. where their vehicle was struck by my multiple bullets.

Middletown police have described the suspect as a tall, slender, light skinned black male. Anyone with photos, footage, or any information that could help identify the suspect is encouraged to contact Major Investigations at (860) 638-4140.