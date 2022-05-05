Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses.

Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether you’re in the market to buy, or simply an architecture enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of must-see homes up-for-grabs.

19 Great Island — Darien, Conn.

Photo courtesy Drone Hub

Taking the No. 1 spot on the list of most sought-after homes in Connecticut has to be Great Island. The vast 60-acre private island, which offers over a mile of shoreline on Long Island Sound, is up for sale for $100 million.

According to the online listing, Great Island has been home to the same family for generations, and it is the largest private island ever to be offered for sale on the East Coast.

While that hefty price tag might make your eyes roll back in your head, it encompasses everything a homeowner could ever dream of. It’s essentially a private town, including five separate entities: a manor, stone house, farmhouse, bungalow, and cottage.

The 13,000-square-foot manor, built around 1905, pays homage to a romantic villa with architecture straight out of a fairytale.

Photo courtesy Drone Hub

Photo courtesy VHT

Photo courtesy Drone Hub

A 3-bedroom stone house, 19th century farmhouse, seaside bungalow, and beach cottage are simply grand additions to the manor. They’re perfectly placed alongside the beach and deep-water dock, adding a ritzy setting fit for royalty.

Photo courtesy VHT

Photo courtesy VHT

Photo courtesy VHT

Photo courtesy Drone Hub

Photo courtesy Drone Hub

Photo courtesy Drone Hub

Photo courtesy Drone Hub

To complete the whimsical setting is an 18-stall granite stable that includes both indoor and outdoor rings, a polo field, paddocks, and riding trails.

Photo courtesy Drone Hub

Photo courtesy Drone Hub

Great Island gives homeowners the chance to experience extreme exclusivity in the most lavish setting possible, living out their Bridgerton dreams.

Interested in this property or want to see more in-depth information? Visit the listing, provided by agent Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC, via Zillow.