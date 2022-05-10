GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses.

Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether you’re in the market to buy, or simply an architecture enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of must-see homes up-for-grabs.

17 Hemlock Drive — Greenwich, Conn.

Have you ever wondered what a modern-day castle would look like? Greenwich’s rare $11.8 million Hemlock Castle offers a home fit for royalty. Its breathtaking exterior seems like it was stolen straight out of a fairytale book with arches and cobblestone architecture.

As Greenwich’s largest castle, the home has 14 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, and 8 fireplaces. Each room inside is articulated with ornate details; white, luxurious pillars, high ceilings, and pendant lights invite guests into the grand entryway. While some of the rooms have a modern touch, they still pay homage to an earlier time.

Arguably one of the most beautiful aspects of the home is the outside garden. Designed like a personal park, the backyard has 4.8 acres of land, including tall bushes and blooming flowers to add a perfect atmosphere to the monarchial building.

Anyone looking for exclusivity amid a majestic setting has found their match.

Interested in this property or want to see more in-depth information? View the house, listed by Stephanie Bo Li of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, via Zillow.