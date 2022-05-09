RIVERSIDE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses.

Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether you’re in the market to buy, or simply an architecture enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of must-see homes up-for-grabs.

88 Cedar Cliff Road — Riverside, Conn.

Photo courtesy Realty Plans

Have you ever wondered what a real-life Barbie Dream House might look like? This has to be as close as it gets.

The $25 million baby blue mansion, which includes a portion of the original 1928 home, is something most people can only conjure up in a dream. Riverside’s 1.77-acres property sits right along the Long Island Sound, offering a perfect setting for the exquisite exterior. Vines climb the outside of the house, while its stone overlay brings a sense of traditional Victorian elements.

The inside of the home offers just the right amount of dreamy characteristics as the exterior, with a twinge of modernity. Pendant lights hang in various rooms, with large, open windows and high ceilings, offering an abundance of natural light. There’s space for an in-home gym, entertainment theater, and built-in shelves for a library room straight out of Beauty and the Beast.

Checkered-tile floors and spiral staircase add a sense of uniqueness to the grand entry hall, making any guest feel like they’ve just stepped into a dignified home.

Outside, two arches display an opening to the backyard and in-ground pool. It’s the right amount of grandiose elements for a royal-esque promenade.

Interested in this property or want to see more in-depth information? Visit the listing, provided by Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage, via Zillow.