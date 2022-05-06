GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses.

Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether you’re in the market to buy, or simply an architecture enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of must-see homes up-for-grabs.

15 Dairy Road — Greenwich, Conn.

This home clearly took inspiration from storybook fairytales; the $35 million mansion, which sits among the Long Island Sound in Greenwich, is covered in vines. The private, gated estate, which spans across five acres, has a tree-lined gravel driveway and wildflower gardens.

  • Photos courtesy James Gagliardi via Brown Harris Stevens

While its exterior has a dream-like presence – that would be perfect for a luxurious garden party – the inside has many modern aspects. There’s an elevator, media room, and entertainment room. The third floor offers views of the water and New York City.

  • Photos courtesy James Gagliardi via Brown Harris Stevens

On the lower level, natural light spills into the rooms, which includes a large gym and library. It even includes a connecting underground hallway to the pool house.

One of the most beautiful offerings on the property is a wall of Nana doors, which opens out to the gardens. It’s the perfect setting to entertain guests with an extended lap lane pool with an extendable cover, offering exclusivity. A sound system, bar area, and gas fireplace are available for use, as well as tennis courts, which are surrounded by plants.

  • Photos courtesy James Gagliardi via Brown Harris Stevens

Amid the grand entry hall, dazzling views of the water, and spacious room fit for a Gatsby ball, this mansion is surely one of the most beautiful houses up-for-grabs in Connecticut.

Interested in this property or want to see more in-depth information? Visit the listing, provided by Rob Johnson of Brown Harris Stevens CT, LLC, via Zillow.