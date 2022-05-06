GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses.

Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether you’re in the market to buy, or simply an architecture enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of must-see homes up-for-grabs.

15 Dairy Road — Greenwich, Conn.

This home clearly took inspiration from storybook fairytales; the $35 million mansion, which sits among the Long Island Sound in Greenwich, is covered in vines. The private, gated estate, which spans across five acres, has a tree-lined gravel driveway and wildflower gardens.

Photos courtesy James Gagliardi via Brown Harris Stevens





While its exterior has a dream-like presence – that would be perfect for a luxurious garden party – the inside has many modern aspects. There’s an elevator, media room, and entertainment room. The third floor offers views of the water and New York City.

On the lower level, natural light spills into the rooms, which includes a large gym and library. It even includes a connecting underground hallway to the pool house.

One of the most beautiful offerings on the property is a wall of Nana doors, which opens out to the gardens. It’s the perfect setting to entertain guests with an extended lap lane pool with an extendable cover, offering exclusivity. A sound system, bar area, and gas fireplace are available for use, as well as tennis courts, which are surrounded by plants.

Amid the grand entry hall, dazzling views of the water, and spacious room fit for a Gatsby ball, this mansion is surely one of the most beautiful houses up-for-grabs in Connecticut.

Interested in this property or want to see more in-depth information? Visit the listing, provided by Rob Johnson of Brown Harris Stevens CT, LLC, via Zillow.