GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses.

Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether you’re in the market to buy, or simply an architecture enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of must-see homes up-for-grabs.

3 Woodside Drive — Greenwich, Conn.

Photos courtesy Realty Plans for Sotheby’s International Realty





From the first look, the elegant stone manor at 3 Woodside Drive steals your heart. Lion statues lead guests up a walkway to the front door with an arch reminiscent of a Hobbit house. Its exterior stonework and turrets resemble a small castle.

The interior of the home is equally as elegant with a spiral staircase, built-in bookcases, and millwork paying homage to an earlier time. While its traditional aspects are eye-catching, the house also offers a sense of modernity with interesting wall niches and long windows for ultimate access to sunlight. Additionally, the lower level includes a large movie screen and wine cellar.

Photos courtesy Realty Plans for Sotheby’s International Realty









Its backyard is royal-esque with a vine-covered archway, surrounded by shrubbery, leading to a patio. Although exclusivity is possible at this home, the property is a part of the private section of Greenwich known as the Milbrook Association, which offers a private security team, gates, playground, and lakes around a Country Club.

Photos courtesy Realty Plans for Sotheby’s International Realty





The manor is one of the first homes built in the Milbrook Association. According to the listing agent Sarah Muir, renowned architect Joseph Ziluca built the manor alongside another “stone castle-like home” in the late 1920s. Its sister house sits at 72 West Brother Drive.

Interested in this home or want to see more in-depth information? View the property, listed by Muir of Sotheby’s International Realty, via Zillow.